A Counterfeit SUPREME Company Is Flourishing In Europe

The world’s biggest streetwear brand is not above the jux. There is a knockoff clothing brand that is using the SUPREME name in Europe.

CNN is reporting that a company called SUPREME Italia is finessing the original New York skate brand nicely. The news outlet is stating that the unauthorized apparel is operating under a little known trademark clause known as “legal fake”.

There's a fake Supreme store in Barcelona https://t.co/Xr6QpUwOWK pic.twitter.com/SvennAmVBh — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) September 25, 2018

In essence the impostors filed paperwork in the European territory before the real SUPREME did. “It’s a practice that involves registering a trademark in a certain country before the original owner of that trademark has a chance to do so,” detailed trademark lawyer Alessandro Balduzzi.

Originally launched in 2012, SUPREME Italia really planted their flag when they debuted their thievery in 2016 at the Pitti Uomo menswear conference in Florence, Italy. Models were seen wearing hats and t-shirts with the iconic red block logo.

Naturally the original SUPREME took issue with the flagrant jig and took the legal route. In 2017 Chapter 4, the DBA of SUPREME, filed a lawsuit where the judge ruled in their favor issuing an injunction that made Italia’s business illegal. While CEO James Jebbia has not commented on the matter directly he has admitted that the brand name isn’t the easiest to legally govern. “Supreme wasn’t meant to be a brand. It’s a good name, but it’s a difficult one to trademark.”

Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

