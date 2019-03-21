Elton John Is A Huge Tribe Called Quest Fan & Says Anyone Who Isn’t Is “Stupid”

To damn near everyone in the culture A Tribe Called Quest has solidified itself as one of the greatest if not thee greatest Hip-Hop group of all-time, and while love for the Queens rap group remains strong to this day it was surprising to learn that pop/rock legend Elton John is also a huge fan of the 90’s Queens rap group.

In his latest episode of the Rocket Hour Show on Beats 1 Radio, the “Rocket Man” singer invited ATCQ’s Q-Tip to guest feature on the show and in their conversation about the group, Sir Elton John called them “the seminal Hip-Hop band of all-time.” That’s quite a heap of praise there coming from another music legend. Continuing to commend A Tribe Called Quest and their importance to music, John says anyone who isn’t familiar with the group is “stupid” and that if they’d give a listen to the classic “Electric Relaxation” then they’d “understand why I rave about them.”

If you have Elton John refer to anyone who doesn’t know you as “stupid” then you know you’ve done something right in life. Just saying.

Check out Elton John’s latest episode of the Rocket Hour Show on Beats 1 Radio when it debuts at 10am in LA, 1pm in NYC and 5pm in London.

