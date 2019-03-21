Blueface baby. The “Thotiana” rapper comes to the 97.9 The Box studios to hang with Hardbody Kiotti and talks wanting to jump into boxing, specifically Celebrity Boxing, how to get viral on Instagram, how he secured the “Thotiana” remix with Cardi B, his thoughts on the R. Kelly case, why he seldom reads the comment section on Instagram and more!

A lot of people have criticized the LA rapper about being about making money and not much else but his five year goals are right in line with that. “My goal is to sit at home, do nothing and get paid,” he told Kiotti. “Once I make all my accomplishments and invest in businesses and what not … I’ll just sit at home and have sex all day. Sit at home, have sex and get paid. That should be everybody’s goal.”

Watch the full interview now and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Blueface And Cardi B Connect For “Thotiana (Remix)” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Blueface – Bleed It [VIDEO]

Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People, “Thotiana” Remix & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: