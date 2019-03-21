Amanda Seales gets a few things off of her chest on Instagram Thursday. Seales says, “there are too many white women, who think a fat ass makes them superior to a black queen.”

She continues, “…There are too many black men, who agree”. Her post received so much backlash, she turned off her comment section.

Don’t know what brought this on, but the people are torn between: “she’s racist” and ” where’s the lie?”

Amanda Seales Thinks “Too Many White Women…Think A Fat A** Makes Them Superior” [POLL] was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

