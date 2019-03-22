A 16-year-old working the drive-thru at a Howard County McDonald’s has been accused of stealing credit card information from 14 customers.
Police in Howard County say, they were alerted to suspicious activity at the restaurant on Cradlerock Way.
The 16-year-old employee was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft.
McDonald’s Employee Steals Credit Card Info From 14 Customers was originally published on 92q.com
