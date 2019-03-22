NY State of Mind? Duke Phenom Zion Williamson Warms to the Idea of Being a Knick

New York Knicks fans have been suffering for years. They’ve stomached their beloved franchise putting up a good fight while at the same time embracing the tank in hopes of landing Duke phenom Zion Williamson. While prepping for Blue Devils’ first game in the NCAA tournament, he confirmed that he is open to donning the orange and blue.

But Knickerbocker fans, this should be music to your ears and have you praying even harder that the draft gods are working in your favor. When asked by Steve Serby of the NY Post if “he is aware that long-suffering Knicks fans are starving for him to come save them,” the sky-walking freshman acknowledged he is aware and wouldn’t mind being a Knick. He also spoke his knowledge of the famed NBA franchise.

“I mean, I don’t know if they need much saving, but … to the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support. If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there.”

“I know that they’re a very historic-like team, They have a lot of history based off of.”

“I mean, if they draft me, it’d be an honor to play for them.”

He also added to that he would be happy to play for any team that drafts him.

Add this latest story to the plethora of news that has Knicks fans thinking that the 2019-20 season will be their year. With hopes clinging on landing either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant—or hell, both of them in free agency and pairing them with next big thing in the NBA in Williamson—it’s perfectly understandable why fans of the franchise have been more confident than ever that their long-suffering is coming to an end.

But there is always the scary thought that this could all blow up in their faces and they don’t land anyone—and with the luck of this franchise, that is still a probability. With the unicorn Porzingis gone, all the team has is a lot of money to spend, a solid group of young players, and a good coach. But the stench of James Dolan is still there, and that could make superstars a bit hesitant to join the Knicks.

We shall see how things pan out for the Knicks, and we wish them nothing but luck in the Zion lottery. This upcoming free agency is going to be a doozy.

NY State of Mind? Duke Phenom Zion Williamson Warms to the Idea of Being a Knick was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: