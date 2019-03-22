Adam “Pacman” Jones To Get 10 Days In Jail For Cheating In Casino

Adam “Pacman” Jones is about to do a skid bid for cheating in a casino. The NFL cornerback has agreed to plead guilty to cheating in a casino and will get 10 days in jail and a year and a half of probation for his struggle.

You may recall that Jones was arrested earlier this month after getting caught cheating at a table game at the Rising Star Casino in Indiana. While getting arrested, he decided it was a good idea to threaten everybody.

This is, of course, led to multiple charges including felony cheating and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

TMZ reports Jones has agreed to the aforementioned charges and in exchange, the rest of the charges will be dropped. He will have to serve 10 days in jail and his probation will include the caveat that he is not to drink alcohol.

Hopefully, this will help Pacman get his mind right.

