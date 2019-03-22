Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Payout Was Less Than $10 Million, Allegedly

While Colin Kaepernick did come to terms with the NFL it might have not been enough in the public’s eyes. Reports are claiming his settlement was way below what was expected.

According to a recent report by Deadline the former San Francisco 49er may have received far less than what was originally reported. The Wall Street Journal is citing anonymous sources that claim that the payout was roughly under 10 million dollars. Previous guesses estimated the lump-sum at around the 60 to 80 million mark but the periodical claims those figures are vastly inflated.

The agreement was largely viewed as a win with celebrities such as LeBron James applauding Kaep for taking a hard stance. Even with the recent arrangement in place the Milwaukee native has yet to get picked up by an NFL team. Lawyer Mark Geragos has confirmed his client is more than willing to make a return to the field.

In 2017 Kaep filed a grievance against the National Football League claiming the organization colluded with team owners to keep him and Eric Reid from playing after kneeling during the national anthem. Last month both sides came to an undisclosed settlement where they mutually agreed to not go public with the deal points. Since being out of the game Kaepernick has committed himself to assisting “oppressed communities” via his non profit organization. He has since donated one million dollars to various charities.

