Pimlico Owner: The Preakness Will Leave Baltimore

There’s no plan to keep the Preakness Stakes race in Baltimore. That’s according to the Stronach Group, the owners of the Pimlico Race Course.

On Thursday, Mayor Catherine Pugh told members of the Legislative Black Caucus her team successfully negotiated to keep the race at Pimlico. But the race course owner, says that’s not true.

The Stronach Group said it met with Pugh and other city leaders, but there was never a proposed plan on the table that was financially feasible.

A proposed state bill would make state funds available for the company to revamp another property in Laurel Park, possibly moving the Preakness from its historic site. Pugh sued the company this week in an effort to keep the race in Baltimore.

Source: CBS Baltimore

