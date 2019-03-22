Pothole Problems Persisting Along Balt-Wash Parkway, Gov. Hogan Wants State To Takeover Maintenance

Governor Larry Hogan is calling on state representatives to support his plan for the state to take over the Baltimore-Washington Parkway from the National Park Service.

The roadway is managed by the National Park Service but Hogan argues that the agency, “Has increasingly demonstrated it is simply not up to the task of maintaining 295.”

In a letter Hogan wrote, he pointed out the National Park Service recently lowered the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on a stretch of the highway due to safety concerns and pothole problems. He also said an average of six fatalities and 547 crashes happen per-year.

If Maryland were to take over 295, Hogan said the state could build additional express toll lanes to ease congestion. Those lanes would be new and not interfere with the existing lanes.

Source: CBS Baltimore

