Mariah Carey ft. Stefflon Don “A No No Remix,” Ann Marie ft. Yung Bleu “Ride For Me” & More | Daily Visuals

Whether your love her or hate her you have to give Mariah Carey at least minimal props for lasting this long in the game and still be capable of belting out some high pitched vocals.

Today the women who many suspect paid for Nick Cannon’s $2 million dollar diamond shoes drops a new visual for her Stefflon Don assisted “A No No Remix” where she turns a subway train into a party on the move. Remember when most Hip-Hop videos were shot on the train back in the day? Good times.

From the old school to the new R&B vocalist Ann Marie gets her trap house love story on and helps her trapping hubby build his business for better or worse in the clip to the Yung Bleu featured “Ride For Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from CupcakKe, Thurz, and more.

MARIAH CAREY FT. STEFLON DON – “A NO NO”

ANN MARIE FT. YUNG BLEU – “RIDE FOR ME”

CUPCAKKE – “BIRD BOX”

INJURY RESERVE FT. AMINE – “JAILBREAK THE TESLA”

THURZ – “777-9311”

JAY ROXXX – “WASTING MY TIME”

