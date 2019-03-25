Dwyane Wade’s “Farewell Tour” Makes its Last Stop in DC

Dwyane Wade has made it clear that this is his last year playing the NBA and has fully embraced his retirement tour. Each time the Miami Heat has visited a city, people are mainly there just to see Wade for the last time.

His career has been a great one and we’ll definitely be seeing him as a Hall of Famer very soon. Dwyane hasn’t only been appreciated by those in the league but also legends in the rap game. Below Wade shares how it felt to have Jay-Z mention him in “Empire State of Mind”

A part of Wade’s retirement tour has been his jersey exchange with players of the opposite team after the game. Earlier this season Wizards Bradley Beal had the pleasure of sharing this moment with Wade.

Since the Heat are sitting in the 8th seat in the east Wade’s tour might be a little longer than he planned but hey I’m sure the fans won’t mind it.

