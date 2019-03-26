Barbershop owner Julian Everett is accused of posing as a Howard University student and raping teens. The crimes reportedly date back to at least 2001, including a case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a transgender woman.

Everett is reportedly accused of raping three teens, ages 16 to 18, and was arrested last week on rape and related charges.

Source | Fox Baltimore

Man Accused Of Posing As A Howard University Student & Raping Teens was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: