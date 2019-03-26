Lil Wayne doesn’t write down his rhymes anymore, but when he did back in 1999, he made sure he logged down his bars in a notebook. Now if you happen to have $250,000 you can now own a piece of Hip-Hop history because the book of rhymes is on sale.

At that time, Lil Wayne was a 17-year-old kid and was still repping the iconic Cash Money group the Hot Boys and wrote down the lyrics for songs like “We On Fire” and “I Feel.” Celebrity gossip site TMZ reports that the owner of the notebook found it while rummaging through the backseat of a car owned by the label.

The notebook isn’t in the best of conditions suffering some water damage and was nearly destroyed as a direct result of the effects of Hurricane Katrina the owner revealed. He stored the book in a box in his garage and left it there when the Cat 5 storm arrived. He explained when he returned most of his belongings were destroyed except for the notebook.

In order to move the rare Hip-Hop memorabilia, he enlisted the help of Moments In Time. The company is also behind moving other items like three pages which feature the lyrics from Tupac’s classic record “Dear Mama” for $25,000 each and the vehicles both Biggie and Tupac died in. Who would want to own those things is beyond us.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

You Can Buy Lil Wayne’s Book of Rhymes From 1999 For $250,000 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: