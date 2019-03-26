Headbaaannnd?: Soulja Boy Tells Gucci To “Suck My D*ck” [Video]

Even though some of his Rap peers have folded and started wearing Gucci again Soulja Boy is staying ten toes down on the boycott. At a recent performance he told the company exactly how he felt and then some.

As spotted on TMZ Big Draco made it clear he wants all the smoke with the luxury fashion house. While on stage for the High Times Dope Cup in Adelanto, CA the rapper stopped his set right in the middle of his song “Gucci Bandanna”. He proceeded to remind the crowd, and himself it seems, that the retailer is still on the cancel list.

“Hold up. F*** Gucci! Gucci cancelled! I almost forgot. They racist as f***!. Yeah you know they f***ed up! They put out that racist ass sh*t with that blackface sh*t. Ni*** f*** Gucci on my momma! On my momma I’ve spent over a million dollars on Gucci in the last 10 years! F*** Gucci ni***; next song!”

His call out is a direct response to Gucci’s infamous blunder during Black History Month. In February they featured a black sweater where the turtleneck portion can be rolled to cover the mouth only to reveal red lips. The garment resembled blackface which not did sit well with people of color or anyone with any cultural common sense for that matter. Gucci has since apologized and announced new programming that will allow them to be more diverse.

Soulja proceed to finish his performance without issue. You can view the clip below.

