Self-Care Season: A List Of Artists Who Took A Hiatus For Mental & Emotional Health

This week, two major artists dared to convey something that can seem obsolete in a money-fueled entertainment industry…

I need a break.

Big Sean kicked off the self-care message on his 31st birthday with a series of revealing and inspirational Instagram posts. In the first video, Sean explained that by this time last year, he wasn’t felling like himself, and he couldn’t figure out why:

“So what I did was, I stepped back from everything I was doing, everything I had going on because somewhere in the middle of it, I just felt lost.”

When Sean realized his regular meditation wasn’t working, he decided to seek professional help.

“I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people, and they made me realize one thing that I was missing in my life, and one thing that I was missing was clarity.”

After not finding what he needed from friends and family, Sean said he started rolling solo for a while to rediscover himself:

“I started doing things by myself, doing things I never thought I’d do, like going skydiving or whatever I thought was fun, just doing it. In the midst of that, I definitely rediscovered myself and found a whole new energy, and me being the source of it and not somebody else. Then I started getting back to making the music, and it started being fun again. I’m making the best music of my life.”

Justin Bieber is also team take-a-break, considering a lengthy Instagram post he made to fans demanding an album from him:

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized… and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that, and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert, and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

Bieber, who recently married Hailey Baldwin, then went on to say that he’s taking time off to focus on his family and to finally handle “deep-rooted issues.” The Biebs says that his trust in himself and his trust in God will get him through this new phase in his life:

“Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick a$$ album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable, his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period, whether I make music or not, the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that.”

To say it’s refreshing to watch artists take a break would be an understatement.

Though the music helps many of us endure our own hectic lives, burnout is real amongst the famous and talented too. It’s only right that they reach their best selves, especially if they continue sharing their art with the world.

The Biebs and Big Sean aren’t the first to speak about mental health breaks either. Hit the next pages for more quotes from artists who desperately needed some time off.

Self-Care Season: A List Of Artists Who Took A Hiatus For Mental & Emotional Health was originally published on globalgrind.com

