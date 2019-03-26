Tone Loc may not have had a song of his on the charts since the ’90s, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still making noise out in these streets. The rapper was caught on video barking on a teen and his parents after seeing the boy rock a Confederate flag hat before getting detained.

Chron.com reports:

The videos show Loc, whose real name is Anthony Terrell Smith, in an expletive-filled dialogue with an unidentified woman inside and outside of the terminal. The second video shows Loc was upset because someone was wearing an article of clothing with the Confederate flag. The video shows Loc and another man face to face and Loc offering remarks like “F*** all the Confederate s***.”

The woman responds to Loc, offering “you want to why he can wear it (inaudible) … This is f****** America. It is freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to wear whatever he wants to f****** (inaudible).”

At that point the police come out and one officer is heard saying “that’s enough.” One of the police officers puts Loc’s hands behind his back and cuffs his wrists.

“You don’t have to touch me, but you are going to let him go,” Loc said referring to the man he was facing off with.

The outlet adds that Tone Loc was not arrested and went on to perform last Saturday at the West Texas BLVD Nights car show.

—

Photo: Getty

Wild Thing: Tone Loc Barked On Teen Wearing Confederate Flag Hat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: