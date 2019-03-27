POWERHOUSE MATTHEW JOHNSON GETS A DOUBLE STEAL IN THE VOICE BATTLE ROUNDS

by Urban One Admin

The first episode of The Voice Battle Rounds aired on March 25th and opened with what many deemed as “The Main Event” – Matthew Johnson vs. Shawn Sounds. The video of their performance leaked days before the show aired and viewers around the world speculated with anticipation about the decision John Legend had to make. Many wondered why he would pit two of his best against each other and at this juncture, still only John knows why. Delivering the soulful sounds of Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” the two singers, who each received 4 chair turns in the Blind Auditions, rendered one of the most electrifying performances ever on NBC’s “The Voice” – and it’s clear to see why that video segment now has several million views.

Matthew said his powerful delivery of the song was mainly attributed to the emotions he feels for his girlfriend, Jonelle Roberts. He could truly relate and breathe life into the lyrics, which helped him to perform with resilient tone, body and charming meticulous vocal expression. The dynamic duo of the smooth sounds of Shawn and the charismatic, dancing Matthew Johnson lit the stage and brought the roaring crowd to its feet. It was truly a performance to remember. However, at the end of the performance John Legend could only keep one of them on his team. John ultimately chose to keep Shawn and advance him to the next round – and it was that pivotal moment the other coaches were anxiously waiting for.

Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson jumped at the opportunity to snag Matthew with Carson Daly wildly declaring a Double Steal for the powerhouse vocalist. Ecstatic about the ability to choose a Coach once again, Matthew chose Kelly Clarkson and she appears to be just as excited about welcoming Matthew to Team Kelly. Matthew and Kelly are both incredibly talented individuals and full of optimism and goodness that is just over the top. Kelly emphasized Matthew’s infectious positive energy coupled with his amazing gift of song is what we all need in the world now.

Even while celebrating his newfound Coach backstage and Adam Levine dramatically walking by sulking in disappointment that he wasn’t Matthew’s choice, Matthew lent a pacifying and friendly “I’m sorry, man” for not choosing Adam – as Kelly looks on with a huge smile and dancing. Season 16 of The Voice has proven to be one of the best seasons yet and we are looking forward to all that Matthew Johnson will do serving #TeamKelly. Stay tuned and follow Matthew on social media Facebook & Instagram: MatthewJohnsonSings and Twitter: MatthewJSings.

POWERHOUSE MATTHEW JOHNSON GETS A DOUBLE STEAL IN THE VOICE BATTLE ROUNDS was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: