Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Michael Irvin Is Being Tested for Throat Cancer

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is asking for prayers after being tested for throat cancer, the same disease that took his father’s life.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Irvin revealed that he’s undergone a biopsy to test for throat cancer. Irvin tells fans in the post that he lost his voice during the Cowboys win over the Saints and the problem lasted for two months. After visiting doctors, he was scheduled to have a throat biopsy to test for cancer.

“To give background I share with you that I lost my father at the young age of 51,” said Irvin on his Instagram post. “He had throat cancer. This demon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!”

Since his playing days, Irvin worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN and currently holds the same position with the NFL Network. Irvin was a legendary wide receiver for the Cowboys and helped lead the franchise to three Super Bowls in the 90s.

Irvin is 53 years old, just two years older than his father was when he succumbed to the disease. Irvin can’t do much but hope for the best at this point. Hopefully, the results come back negative and he’s able to fully recover from the issues happening with his throat right now.

