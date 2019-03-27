Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Michael Irvin Is Being Tested for Throat Cancer

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is asking for prayers after being tested for throat cancer, the same disease that took his father’s life.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Irvin revealed that he’s undergone a biopsy to test for throat cancer. Irvin tells fans in the post that he lost his voice during the Cowboys win over the Saints and the problem lasted for two months. After visiting doctors, he was scheduled to have a throat biopsy to test for cancer.
Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Since his playing days, Irvin worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN and currently holds the same position with the NFL Network. Irvin was a legendary wide receiver for the Cowboys and helped lead the franchise to three Super Bowls in the 90s.
Irvin is 53 years old, just two years older than his father was when he succumbed to the disease. Irvin can’t do much but hope for the best at this point. Hopefully, the results come back negative and he’s able to fully recover from the issues happening with his throat right now.
