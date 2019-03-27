NBA Champ Chris Bosh Gets Jersey Retired By Miami Heat & #NBATwitter Goes Down Memory Lane

Chris Bosh, the important third cog in the Miami Heat big 3 had his jersey retired by the team Tuesday (Mar.27) in an emotional ceremony in South Beach at American Airlines Arena.
It was a night full of laughter, loud cheers and fond memories as Chris Bosh became only the fourth player to have his jersey hung in the rafters. Bosh when he decided to leave his role as the leader on Toronto Raptors and join LeBron James and Dwayne Wade arguably sacrificed the most out of the three superstars and the Miami fans rewarded him roaring ovations cause they knew he did.
“When I was down and out, when I was going through things, you guys taught me how to rebound. Thank you.”
2 Time NBA Champion Chris Bosh Jersey Retired By The Heat, #NBATwitter Reacts
