Lawyers have filed a complaint against the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, requesting an investigation after an African-American legal aid attorney was detained after a sheriff insisted he was the client in the case and not the attorney.
According to the attorneys defending Rashad James, James was getting an expungement for his absent client at the Harford County District Court when an officer with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office suspected James was the client.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Lawyer Claims Harford Sheriff’s Deputy Detained Him Because He Was Black was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours