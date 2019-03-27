Family members of 16-year-old Bernard Hopkins say the Patterson High student was bullied, leading him to bring a knife to class. He is now facing adult charges for stabbing a classmate on Monday.
Baltimore City Schools officials said it happened in a classroom, and the injured student was rushed to a hospital while the other student was taken into custody.
Minutes after a chaotic situation broke out inside, city school officials said at least two students got into a fight in a classroom, before one reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.
Source:Fox Baltimore
16-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Stabbing At Patterson High School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com