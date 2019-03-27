16-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Stabbing At Patterson High School

Family members of 16-year-old Bernard Hopkins say the Patterson High student was bullied, leading him to bring a knife to class. He is now facing adult charges for stabbing a classmate on Monday.

Baltimore City Schools officials said it happened in a classroom, and the injured student was rushed to a hospital while the other student was taken into custody.

Minutes after a chaotic situation broke out inside, city school officials said at least two students got into a fight in a classroom, before one reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

16-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Stabbing At Patterson High School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com