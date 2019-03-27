CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

16-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Stabbing At Patterson High School

Leave a comment
Studying for an Exam

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Family members of 16-year-old Bernard Hopkins say the Patterson High student was bullied, leading him to bring a knife to class. He is now facing adult charges for stabbing a classmate on Monday.

Baltimore City Schools officials said it happened in a classroom, and the injured student was rushed to a hospital while the other student was taken into custody.

Minutes after a chaotic situation broke out inside, city school officials said at least two students got into a fight in a classroom, before one reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

16-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Stabbing At Patterson High School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close