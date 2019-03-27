“I Just Don’t Want To See My Child In Juvenile:” Tommie Lee Explains Child Abuse Case

Via Madamenoire:

When we first learned that Tommie Lee was accused of abusing her child, there were people who argued that the way children act sometimes corporal punishment is necessary.

In the recently released documentary, Lee shared several insights into her life. But she spoke at length about the child abuse incident involving her daughter Havalli. See what she had to say below.

“Do I believe in child abuse? No, no way. I’m against that. I don’t like when people hurt children. That break me down, hurt me to my soul. When I caught the child abuse charge, I was like man. That broke me down. That really hurt me. I made it my business like my kids are never going to go to jail. Whatever I’ve done in the past, I did that so they don’t have to do it. I don’t want see my kids go through what I went through in life. I will lay down and die so they don’t have to go through that. And here I am faced with this and I know it’s a mistake. But our children’s lives are so fragile to America. It really does eat its young. You don’t have no room for mistakes. One mistake could cost you your whole life. And I was just so scared. So I made it a point to explain to her, ‘Havalli. you can’t get in any trouble. Havallii is going through whatever in a new school. She’s trying to be cool or whatever. She’s being goofy. She’s acting out in class. The teacher called me twice and she’s starting to fail, academically. She’s never failed. My child’s been on the honor roll her whole life. So it’s just like ‘What is going on?’ When I’m talking to her, it’s when I’m home for a couple of days or hours. But then I’m always gone because I’m always working. And because I’m a single parent, I can’t really like say, ‘Hey, I quit. I want to be a mom full time.’ I wish I had that option, that luxury but I don’t.

Then I get another call. This is the third call. The teacher’s like, ‘Havalli is really disrespecting me in front of the class. She’s being a class clown. she’s interrupting the class.’ And I’m like ‘Whoa, whoa, wait. She disrespected you?’ I felt really, really bad for her. I’m like why is Havalli now doing this and she know what we up against? The whole situation is just scary. I just don’t want to see my child in juvenile, in jail. I don’t want to see her end up with the same fate as mine.”

You can watch part one of Tommie’ documentary in the video below. The video begins where she speaks about child abuse charges.

“I Just Don’t Want To See My Child In Juvenile:” Tommie Lee Explains Child Abuse Case was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com