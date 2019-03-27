GG Fashion: R&B Singer Jon B Partners With Designer Jessica Rich On First Men’s Shoe Line

If you’ve been wondering what R&B singer Jon B has been up to, you’ll be happy to know that he’s been quietly working on some new projects, one of which dives right into the fashion lane.

Jon B, known for the classic cut “They Don’t Know” and his collaborations with Babyface (“Someone To Love”) and Tupac Shakur (“Are U Still Down”), is currently working on his forthcoming album, slated for release later this year. With the premiere of “Understand”, his highly anticipated duet with Donell Jones, on the horizon, many people are wondering what else Jon B has in store for fans. Well, wonder no more. The R&B veteran has recently announced that he has joined forces with designer Jessica Rich to launch “Golden Souls”, the first release from Rich’s I Am King men’s line.

Jessica RIch is mostly known for her women’s footwear consisting of pumps, boots, sandals and wedges. “The men’s line has been something that I thought about last summer I’ve actually been sitting on releasing it for a year,” says Rich. “I was already planning the next move because I always want to give something to my customers that people will lease expect me to do.”

When asked why she chose Jon B as the face of her line, Jessica Rich explains, “I have followed Jon B from the very beginning and when it came to releasing I Am King, I wanted to use someone I felt was a real king,” she says. “Recently, there was a lot of controversy about who is considered the King of R&B. I had to give my opinion and stand behind Jon being the king because personally, I feel there is no such thing as a king a of R&B in this era.”

It was actually Jon B who came up with “Golden Souls” for the name of the collection. “It’s very important to keep a golden soul,” he says. The name also pays tribute to the polished gold finish on the soles of the shoe. The sneakers come in two color options, black and white, making them easy to style with any outfit. For the fellas who can’t wait to get their hands on a pair (or two), the kicks will be available for purchase online at JessicaRich.com beginning April 1, 2019. Just a few short days later, Jon B plans to release his single, “Understand”, with Donell Jones. It’s definitely looking like April is going to be a huge month for the R&B legend.

Check out Jon B and Jessica Rich during their recent photo shoot for the brand.

