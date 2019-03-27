Pastor John Gray of the Relentless Church in South Carolina got caught out there, but he would like you to believe him — not what you heard — after a woman, who he reportedly had an “emotional affair” with, released intimate voicemails as receipts.

In a message from Gray shared by Ebony, he reportedly said “The last three months have been the hardest of my life. So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not.”

He goes on to insist he didn’t dip his thang in anyone who is not his wife.

“I didn’t sleep with anyone. Period. God is my witness,” he said, according to the report. “And anyone who I’m accountable to will tell you that when I’m wrong-and I’ve been wrong many times-I’ve admitted, repented and moved forward.”

Apparently, he thinks the devil is targeting him…

“People wanted blood. And on the spiritual side the devil wanted to mute me. That will never happen,” he reportedly claimed. “If I never knew the power of The Blood, I do now. And I’ll always preach Jesus Christ as the power of God to eradicate the penalty of sin for those who choose to fall at the foot of the Cross.”

Listen to the audio that has people side-eyeing him below.

Photo: Getty

Pastor John Gray Speaks Out After Alleged Mistress Leaks Intimate Voicemails: “The Devil Wanted To Mute Me” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

