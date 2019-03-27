In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could possibly rival its AirPods.

9To5Mac dropped the news exclusively and shared images of the new headphones that were hidden in the recently released iOS 12.2 software update. The new headphones look exactly like the Powerbeats 3 but will not come with any connecting wire apparently and will come in both a black and white color finishes. Like the newest AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro will be powered by the new H1 chip, come with a charging case and will support the “Hey Siri” command.

As far as battery life that is still up in the air but the Powerbeats3 offered users up to 12 hours use, so it’s safe to assume the Powerbeats Pro will be about the same. Now with a charging case that should make up for any battery diffencicies that the earbuds might have when it comes to lasting all day.

The Powerbeats Pro give those who are more active a more work-out friendly option thanks to its design which features a hook for a more secure fit and different ear tip designs to accommodate different ear sizes and improved noise cancellation needs. No further details as far as price and other specs have been revealed, but you can expect that roll out soon being that Apple plans on releasing new earbuds sometime this year.

Add this news to the list of things Apple has coming in the pipeline which includes a new credit card, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

—

Photo: Andrew Matthews – PA Images / Getty

Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones To Rival Their AirPods was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: