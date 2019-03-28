Working Women Wednesday Networking Meet Up was a Success!

We had a great time out with everyone for our 2nd Angie Ange in the Morning Meet Up! At our first meet up in February, Love was the theme. This time, for Women’s History Month we wanted to focus our event on the ladies who are on their grind everyday.

This meet up welcomed the men as well and we all had a lot of fun. Everyone was able to learn about each others businesses and careers. Business cards were exchanged, games were played and prizes were given. We had a great time at Central Apartments in Downtown Silver Spring and we’re looking forward to our next event out there!

