Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty, 15 Year Sentence On Deck

The guilty pleas continue to come in for those caught up in the federal racketeering case involving Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69. This time it’s his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, who on Thursday (March 28) pleaded guilty to a pair of weapons charges.

Back in January, Tekashi (born Daniel Hernandez) pleaded guilty to 9 federal charges as part of a plea deal, and he’s been singing ever since.

As for Shotti, he was facing at least 50 years in the bing if he went to trial. Instead, he’s looking at 15 years behind bars.

Per Vulture:

During Jordan’s plea proceeding today, he admitted to “using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence” and “discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence,” according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office. The two charges relate to two incidents last year, an April 3 assault in Manhattan, and a shooting in Brooklyn on April 21, prosecutors said.

“Today, Kifano Jordan admitted in open court to committing multiple acts of violence in furtherance of the Nine Trey enterprise,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “This conduct is simply intolerable.”

For the first count, there is a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal lockup. For the second count, the minimum is ten years behind bars.

From the comments of Shotti’s lawyers, the feds had him dead to rights. “Had he gone to trial, he would have probably received a mandatory 50-year sentence,” Lichtman told Vulture. “To be able to get out of it with the 15-year sentence — what the plea agreement calls for — we made the best of a bad situation.”

Don’t mess with the Feds, periodt.

