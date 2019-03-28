Park Service Expediting Roadwork on Balt-Wash Parkway

Construction is set to begin on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway this weekend after a push from local lawmakers and drivers.

According to CBS Baltimore, work was supposed to begin in the fall, but Senator Chris Van Hollen said potholes on the parkway made for dangerous driving conditions, and drivers agreed.

Work to repave the roadway will be done in two phases.

Starting Friday, parts of 295-South will be shut down until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Northbound side will shut down from Saturday night into Sunday.

