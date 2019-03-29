Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y ft. Problem “Getting Loose,” Ca$his “What Ca$his Bout” & More | Daily Visuals

Ever since the release of their joint project 2009, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have been putting in that visual work in support of their album and it looks like they’re not done with their duo grind.

This time around the Cheech and Chong of this Hip-Hop era (Meth and Red held it down for long enough) come through with a clip for “Getting Loose” where the two burn down some spliffs and enjoy a bikini car wash showdown between some young women who aren’t afraid to use a little elbow grease.

OG Shady Records artist Ca$his makes his return with a new visual for “What Ca$his Bout” where a group of scantly clad young women keep his trap house nice and tidy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ryan Trey and Bryson Tiller, Ariano featuring Josh, Q Money and more.

Q-MONEY – “NEAT (REMIX”

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y FT. PROBLEM – “GETTING LOOSE”

CA$HIS – “WHAT CA$HIS BOUT”

RYAN TREY & BRYSON TILLER – “NOWHERE TO RUN”

BOBBY BRACKINS FT. G-EAZY & JEREMIH – “BIG FILM”

LIL GOTIT FT. LIL KEED – “DROP THE TOP”

ARIANO FT. JOSH – “NO AVATAR”

MH THE VERB – “OVER & DONE”

