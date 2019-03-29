Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things Money CAN’T buy

In case you missed The Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Focus on Things Money Can’t buy.” Often times we strive after aspirations that lead to money but realize that money can not buy what you need…A peace of mind, respect, love, happiness are all results of nothing that has to do with money. Focus on things that makes your spirit happy! If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

