Who’s That Girl: 12 Stallionishious Pics Of Meg Thee Stallion 

It seems like every year, there’s a new, hot chick in town that all the guys want to be with and the women want to be. Tis’ the season of Meg Thee Stallion. The Houston, Texas rapper’s name has been on everyone’s tongue these days. Even Trey Songz recently tried to shoot his shot. Trigga tweeted:

“Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture.”

Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 28, 2019

But Miss Stallion shut it down real quick with the not-so-subtle sub tweet:

“Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me.”

We can just add Trey Songz to the list of dudes trying to get close to the “Tina Show” rapper. Ever since signing to 300 Entertainment (with labelmates like Fetty Wap, Young Thug and Famous Dex) in November 2018, the Stallion has take social media by storm. But even before getting signed, folks were checking for Megan. Back in 2013, a video of the rapper beating her male opponents in a freestyle battle, while she was a student at Prairie View A&M University, gained her a huge social media following.

Earlier this month, she released her new single “Sex Talk” off her upcoming album Fever, which is slated to drop April 12. But with major highs, sometimes come major lows. Shortly after dropping her single, Megan took to social media to announce that she’d lost her mom and manager Holly Thomas to cancer. In an emotional Instagram post, the grief-stricken rapper wrote:

“We were together EVERYDAY, holly was my biggest cheerleader and toughest critic. she taught me enough for 2 lifetimes and if you were blessed to meet her she taught you something too. My mama is still my rock, my world and my inspiration. ima go 100x harder because I kno that’s what she would want me to do.”

But despite the devastating loss, Meg Thee Stallion isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. And no matter how successful she becomes, don’t expect Meg to tone down her sexy and empowering lyrics.

“It’s not just about being sexy, it’s about being confident and me being confident in my sexuality. Men are objects to me. [Men’s] opinions, it’s not even the icing, it’s the sprinkle on the cake.”- Megan Thee Stallion

The 24-year old is now in her last year at Texas Southern University and studying Health Administration, all why breaking the Internet one twerk video at a time. Besides becoming one of the biggest rap stars in history, Megan also plans to open a slew of assisted-living facilities throughout Houston. Now that’s what we call a queen.

Hit the flip to check out some stallionioush photos of Ms. Megan Thee Stallion.

