Lil Uzi Vert “Free Uzi,” OMB Peezy ft. Boosie Badass “Struggle” & More | Daily Visuals

Just when it seemed like Lil Uzi Vert was going to hang up the mic (mostly because he said he would), it’s being reported that Roc Nation will now be handing Uzi duties so expect to hear much more material from the Philly representative starting now.

Today the rapper with more piercings on his grill than your girlfriend drops his latest visual in “Free Uzi” where he styles and turns up from the project hallways to the club in some see through Chanel slippers and thick Cuban link ankle bracelet. Don’t let the slippers fool ya though, Uzi’ll pull up on ya, b.

Down South OMB Peezy and Boosie Badazz link up and roll crew deep through the block in their clip to “Struggle.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from habitual L stacker Skinnyfromthe9 (no shots), Kur, and more.

LIL UZI VERT – “FREE UZI”

OMB PEEZY FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “STRUGGLE”

SKINNYFROMTHE9 – “LOVE ME OR HATE ME”

KUR – “BACK THEN”

OBN JAY & JAYDAYOUNGAN – “SLIZZARD”

PROJECT YOUNGIN FT. TRAPBOY FREDDY – “THUG MOTIVATION”

PRETTY SAVAGE FT. ALONDO JACKSON – “HEADSHOT”

DRIPPY – “MAK TALK”

