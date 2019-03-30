Beyonce and Jay Honored With GLAAD Vanguard Award, Beyonce Dedicates Award To Late Uncle

Power couple Jay Z and Beyonce accepted the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Vanguard Award last night in LA. They were honored for making a difference in the LGBTQ community and promoting equality. While receiving the award, they both took a moment to honor their own family members who are apart of the LGBTQ community as well.

Jay Z dedicated his award to his mother, Gloria Carter, who finally chose to live her truth as a lesbian in her 60s.

“I also wanna- ’cause I didn’t get to do it last year-honor my mother who received the award last year. I hope to follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance, and her beautiful speech at the end of the song, “Smile” and for allowing me to tell the story.”

Beyonce revealed she lost her gay Uncle Johnny to his battle with HIV as she dedicated JayZ awards to him:

“I want to dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny-the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met-who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting. And witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.

