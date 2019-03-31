Our KYS Family Shares 7 Books That You Need in Your Life!

March was National Reading Month and our KYS family wanted to share a few of the books they are reading now or have read. We want to emphasize that reading is the key to keeping you’re mind fed. Books like “How to Succeed in Business Without Being White”, “The Hate U Give” and “Becoming” were just a few that were spotlighted. There are so many genres out there, find one and immerse yourself into those writings! Watch the video for more book suggestions from Angie Ange, Dominique Da Diva, Chey Parker, Aladdin Da Prince and more!
