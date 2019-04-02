Kanye’s ‘Yandi’ Album Might Be Hidden Inside YEEZY Kicks [Photos]

Either the internets’ are stepping up their troll game, or God is blessing all the hypebeasts. It seems Kanye West‘s newest effort is being delivered via his new shoe release.

Last month, Ye’ and his high-profile family set up shop at a lemonade stand to hawk the pricey feet pieces. High Snobiety is reporting that one lucky YEEZY enthusiast found something extra inside of his Boost 700 V2’s. According to Sneaker Freaker a 15-year-old by the name of Braxtyn cut into his pair in the spirit of the popular viral craze “what’s inside”. What he found was a Yandhi branded USB stick which he claims hold West’s yet to be released LP of the same name.

He detailed the finding saying “BOOST is like butter, so I knew tings [sic] weren’t gucci when the blade stopped. “I pull it out and it’s this USB and I’m like, damn, you know, it’s not even Thunderbolt. What am I meant to do with this?” When haters claimed it was photoshopped he posted a picture of the track listing.

When asked how does it sound he added “It’s not quite “Sicko Mode” level’, but “Pusha [T] has dope fish scale bars”. Right. Based on his findings Rick Rubin, Taylor Swift, Beck and Kim Kardashian all make cameos on the project. He has yet to upload the album for public consumption but as per his Instagram page he “will trade for Pharrell’s Chanel NMDs and glowgate 750s. DMs open”.

So far, Braxtyn is the only one to come forward as a winner. While this all sounds like a great album launch tactic let’s not forget this was discovered on April 1 AKA April Fool’s Day. Additionally, Kanye nor adidas has yet to confirm if this is all true. So until someone else comes forward or the album is leaked this whole story gets the side eye.

Photo: adidas

