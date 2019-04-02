“Twins” By 2 Different Fathers… Nah They’re Just Whom-Mates!

So you are excited, your wife is pregnant with Twins! Everyone knows that babies are a lot to handle so having two at the same time can be overwhelming but what if that moment you held your babies in your arms for time are look into their eyes but one of them looks nothing like you. No resemblance in the eyes, feet, nose, teeth… well this happened in China not too long ago. A woman was pregnant with “twins” fertilized by two different men!

It’s very rare that this can happen but it did and the this woman’s husband said he’ll take care of his son but he’s not sure about the other one. For today’s Great Debate, we asked our listeners what they would do? Would you leave your wife or stay together as a family and raise both of the kids. We had some very funny responses…

