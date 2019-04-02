Yes, The Set Of ‘Space Jam’ Will Have A Full-Length Basketball Court For LeBron James

LeBron James is officially done for the NBA season. His Los Angeles Lakers began the season playing better than anyone expected them to and ended the season much worse than anyone could have anticipated.

James went down with a groin injury on Christmas Day when the Lakers were holding onto the 5th seed in the Western Conference. By the All-Star break, the team had fallen out of the Top 8. Trade rumors and a myriad of injuries also caused the downfall of a Lakers team that can only look ahead to the draft and free agency before next season.

For James, he’s already looking at ways to work on his game during the offseason. With two extra months of time to rest (he’s played in each of the last eight NBA Finals), he has to change up his offseason regimen. One of the ways in which he’ll train is to have a full-length basketball court on the set of Space Jam 2, which he is filming this summer, according to The Athletic.

The court isn’t the only change for James. Because his year has consistently ended in June, he’s had the same routine over the summers, something that he’s working on changing with his personal trainer.

“I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron said. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”

There’s no telling what the Lakers are going to do to improve the team during the offseason, but we do know that James is going to ensure that he improves his own game as he looks to take the Lakers to the playoffs after six years in the lottery.

