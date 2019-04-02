Swae Lee and Marliesia Ortiz have called it quits. Shocking.
Ortiz, who previously accused Swae Lee of cheating on her with none other than Blac Chyna, has accused her on-again-off-again boyfriend of stepping out… again. She says Swae Lee smashed her friend and, for the second time that we know of, has leaked his number online.
“Everyone ask him why did he f*ck my friend. Who was f*ckin his brother,” Ortiz wrote, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room.
See that below, plus the Facetime convo that allegedly followed.
Rapper #SwaeLee’s now ex girlfriend #MarliesiaOrtiz just shared a FaceTime call she had with him after she says he cheated. He basically tried to convince her she needed to just be a “down b*tch for him” and push through being treated like sh*t because she’s “going to be his wife one day.” He said all this while blasting #GucciMane and #ChanceTheRapper about their marriages. Put your F**kboi Free earmuffs on, you’re going to need them. Marliesia says she’s done for good this time……
Messy…
Photo: WENN
Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating, Then Leaks His Number… was originally published on hiphopwired.com