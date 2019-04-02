Game Of Thrones fans are most certainly counting down the days until the final season of the hit HBO show makes its debut. As part of Mountain Dew’s hilarious “A Can Has No Name” campaign, Migos, Joel Embiid, and many other stars remix GoT‘s theme song in epic fashion.

Playing on the “dew” in Mountain Dew, the aforementioned Migos and Embiid are joined by The Chainsmokers, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Holly Holm, and A’Ja Wilson among others who all sing “dew-dew-dew” to the best of their ability before Migos dive in with a rap verse inspired greatly by the show, all while decked out like characters from the show with the Iron Throne behind them.

Check out the extended cut of Mountain Dew’s star-studded Game Of Thrones theme song mashup below.

—

Photo: Moutain Dew

Migos, Joel Embiid & More Drop Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Song Remix For Mountain Dew was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: