The news of Nipsey Hussle’s death this past Sunday sent a shockwave throughout the Hip-Hop culture and while family, friends, and peers expressed their condolences and dismay in the days following the tragic event, Nipsey’s wifey, actress Lauren London had remained silent. Until yesterday.

In her first emotional post since Sunday’s heartbreaking moment in Hip-Hop history, Lauren posted a picture of the Victory Lap artist with a caption that we can only imagine was the hardest feelings she’s ever had to describe.

“I am completely lost

I’ve lost my best friend

My sanctuary

My protector

My soul….

I’m lost without you

We are lost without you babe

I have no words”

At the very least this won’t be another unsolved murder of a rapper as his alleged killer, Eric Holder has been apprehended by police.

Nipsey is survived by their two-year old son, Kross and his daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.

Our hearts go out to Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London and everyone in their families.

Rest In Power, Nip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Lauren London Writes A Touching Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On The Gram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: