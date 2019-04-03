GoodLuckWithThat: Birdman Wants His Face Tats Removed [Video]

Birdman is finally smelling the grown-up coffee. The Cash Money Records founder wants to remove all the gangster art from his face.

Baby made a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show and While the majority of the conversation touched on his new project with Juvenile and his romantic dealings with R&B songstress Toni Braxton, he did drop some jewels about himself.

When discussing his personal growth, he alluded to removing his signature designs from his mug.

“I didn’t want to take the head [tattoos] off but I wanted to take the facials off,” he explained. “I just felt like me being older, I would like to get it off.”

He pointed to possibly being pigeonholed when engaging in new business opportunities during a separate interview with Forbes Magazine. “I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that. That stereotypes you. It takes away from the business and certain things.” He also admitted that he was inspired by his friend 50 Cent who recently removed his ink and even referred him to a facility who specializes in the removals.

You can view the clip below.

