The people of the internet are speculating that James Harden and Jordyn Woods are dating. The speculation comes after James and Jordyn started following each other on Instagram.

Here’s where the plot thickens. Khloe Kardashian and James Harden used to date shortly after they met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015. The pair split sometime in February 2016 after Khloe ran to Lamar Odom aide after he overdosed and almost died in a Las Vegas brothel.

On Monday, SportsGossip.com claims James Harden and Jordyn Woods hooked up the same day she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Reporting, “at the time, Harden and Jordyn Woods were not following each other, and now, mysteriously they are.”

Personally I don’t think this validates that the pair hooked up or are dating, but it definitely adds fuel to the Khloe versus Jordyn Woods fire.

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Meek Mill & James Harden Hit The Strip Club, Lap Dances For Everybody

10 Times Jordyn Woods Was Hotter Than Kylie Jenner

James Harden Signs Richest Contract in NBA History, $228M

Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table Talk [WATCH]

Are James Harden And Jordyn Woods Dating? [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com