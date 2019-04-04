Today’s Great Debate Is All About Money and Whoppins!

In today’s great debate we brought up some childhood memories that no one really wants to relive. Chey presented this situation…

You lost your mom’s $300.

She gives you a whoppin’ then your dad

gives you a whoppin’. While crying in your room,

you find the money under your bed… do you

give the money back?

We had a lot of different responses. Angie Ange expressed that she would return the money and force her parents to apologize because “parents never want to apologize when they’re wrong”. Money says he would keep the money as payment for the beatings he just got. A lot of our listeners agreed with Money but many of them, just like Chey Parker, were very afraid of their parents and didn’t want anymore problems. See more of the responses in the comments below…

