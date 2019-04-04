Update*** Famous O.J. Simpson Attorney Chris Darden To Represent Nipsey Hussle’s Murderer

***Update***

Famous lawyer Chris Darden, who served on the prosecution team during the O.J. Simpson trial, is representing Eric Holder. Holder plead “not guilty” in court moments ago. He is being held on $5 million bail. He is scheduled to be back in court May 10.

Eric Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle’s death has left an profound deficit on the hip-hop community and in the hearts of everyone who felt impacted by his music and mission.

Even in his last moments, Hussle was helping a friend who recently got out of jail by giving him free clothes. Hussle left his house to meet the men who had visited his Motivation shop, where he was gunned down.

According to Herman Douglas, Nipsey shook his killer’s hand moments before he was murdered.

“Me and Nipsey was talking, and the dude that shot him (Eric Holder), he came and shook our hands. Said he was a rapper and this old bulls-t,” Douglas told the Los Angeles Times. “Shook our hands, the dude went and got his burger. He left.”

He added, “So, I might have left Nipsey’s side maybe three seconds,” Douglas recalled. “I left him maybe, approximately three seconds that I had left Nipsey and the dude came and shot him.”

Douglas claimed the shooting was motivated by “envy and hate.”

“What seems to be a less talented rapper had envy and hate in his eyes,” said Douglas. “It was nothing else. It was no motive. It was no beef.”

