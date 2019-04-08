UGH, Will Those Annoying Spam Calls Ever Stop?!

Unfortunately if you have a phone than you have encountered one, two or 10 spam calls within a day. Over the years they have become out of hand. The lies and scare tactics are making people not want to trust anyone coming across the phone like “Hi, This is Karen calling about your…” *beeeppp* Yes that was the smart choice, just hang up, right?

Some people do have the quick click reaction but others get sucked in and have even ended up losing thousands of dollars. We let the City Speak on expereinces people have had with these spam calls and to give our community things to listen for to know if this call is real or fake. Listen to some of the calls below and then listen to the morning message above to remind yourself to leave all the Goofys, spam calls included, in Goofyland.

