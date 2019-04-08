Metro police need your help to find the gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.

It happened on the 2400 Wagner Street around 1:35 a.m.. Officers arrived to find the victim, Montray Brown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Source: WUSA9

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

