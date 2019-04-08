Chris Darden’s Daughter Is Being Attacked Over Him Representing Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer

The aftermath following the untimely murder of Nipsey Hussle continues to get even more complicated. Chris Darden’s daughter has now spoken up regarding her father’s recent announcement.

Last week the attorney offered his legal services to the self-proclaimed gang member pro bono. Naturally, the move infuriated friends, family, and fans of the fallen rapper. As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop Jeneé Darden is apparently feeling the heat following her dad taking on Eric Holder’s case. She took to her Instagram account to establish some clarity regarding the jig as she admits she has received “vile comments and messages.”

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

“Like many of you I found out about my father’s involvement in the case while scrolling social media,” she admitted. “I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered back memories from the O.J. Simpson trial. My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time. I have no say in the cases he takes on.”

Jeneé went to add that she too sympathizes Nip and wants justice for him.

“Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other. I will continue to pray for Nipsey Hussle’s family. May they have justice and peace.”

Darden has also faced a barrage of criticism with many citing the move to represent Holder as a clear attempt of clout chasing. Meek Mill used his platform to not only remind us about the dangers of self-hate in our communities but also calling the counselor a “house n***a”.

As self hate continues in the black community #housenigga pic.twitter.com/N3Y423gXVt — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 5, 2019

You can read Jeneé Darden’s full statement below. Eric Holder has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

