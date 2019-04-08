Nipsey Hussle Was Shot Again After Talking Back To Gunman, Witnesses Say

Just when you though Nipsey Hussle‘s murder couldn’t get any more heartbreaking, it does.

TMZ is reporting that stomach-churning news that Nipsey had actually survived the initial shooting, but when he spoke out to his alleged shooter, Eric Holder, he was shot a few more times.

Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”

We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.

Damnit, man! Maybe had Nipsey kept quiet and waited for help we wouldn’t be mourning his death.

Eric Holder has since been apprehended and weirdly enough obtained the services of OJ Simpson prosecutor, Chris Darden to defend him in court. Huh?! There are a few conspiracy theories floating around Holder but we’re not going to get into that right now. We just want justice for Nip and hope his legacy in both music and his community live on.

A memorial service for Nipsey will be held at The Staples Center in LA this Thursday (April 11).

Rest In Power, Nip.

