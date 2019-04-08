Nipsey Hussle‘s memorial service is set to be held at the Staples Center on Thursday. Final details emerged on Monday as there will be free tickets to the public.

Per the Staples Center, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life will begin promptly at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 8:00 AM. With the anticipated traffic in the downtown Los Angeles area, guests are encouraged to arrive early. Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. You may be asked to leave the event if you are found recording or taking photos.

For more information, visit https://www.staplescenter.com/events/detail/nipseyhussle.

RELATED: Chris Darden’s Daughter Harassed For Her Dad Defending Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Is The No. 2 Album In The Country Following His Death

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Will Be Held At Staples Center

Details For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life Revealed was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: